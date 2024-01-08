Rajasthan: 2 arrested, 360 grams of smack seized in Jhalawar

Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) Two people have been arrested and 360 grams of smack and Rs 6.5 lakh seized from a luxury car in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made on Sunday night, they said Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar said the value of the seized drug in the international market is estimated to be Rs 80 lakh.

Sheikh Ahmed and Govind Lal Meghwal have been arrested and 360 grams of smack and Rs 6.50 lakh in cash seized. Police are investigating the matter, she said. PTI AG -- ANB ANB