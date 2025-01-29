Rajasthan: 2 arrested in connection with Rs 6 crore gold loan fraud at PNB branch

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with a Rs 6 crore gold loan fraud at a branch of the Punjab National Bank in Nawalgarh town of Jhunjhunu district.

The arrested accused are the branch's former manager Amit Jangid, and another employee Santosh Saini.

Jhunjhunu SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said the case came to light after the current branch manager, Mukesh Sihag, lodged a complaint at Nawalgarh police station on February 1.

The complaint alleged that Jangid and Saini had stolen 4.198 kg of gold from the bank.

According to the police, Jangid had suffered losses of around Rs 2.5 crore in the stock market. To recover the losses, purchase property and fund his lavish lifestyle, he allegedly replaced the gold in the bank lockers with fake ornaments. PTI SDA MPL MPL