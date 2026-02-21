Rajasthan: 2 brothers among 4 labourers killed in accident, SUV driver arrested

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 21 (PTI) Four labourers, two of them brothers, suffered fatal injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on allegedly collided head-on with a speeding SUV on a link road in Jhalawar district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Karanpur village under the Gangdhar police station late Friday evening when all four were returning to Madhya Pradesh Sitamau from work, Jhalawar DSP Hament Gautam said.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Meena (20), Khemraj Meena (35), his brother Lachiram Meena (23), all residents of Salumber district in Rajasthan and Rajpal Singh Rajput (30) of Sitamau in Madhya Pradesh.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and rushed the victims to the hospital, where doctors declared all of them dead, the DPS added.

The police arrested the SUV driver, seized his vehicle and booked him under relevant sections, Gangdhar SHO Amernath Yogi said.

The bodies were handed over to their respective families after the post-mortem.