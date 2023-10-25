Rajasthan: 2 days after suicide bid at home, medical student dies in Jhalawar hospital

Kota (RJ) Oct 25 (PTI) An third-year MBBS student died during treatment in a hospital, two days after she attempted suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan at her home in Jhalawar, police said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old medical student attempted to commit suicide on Sunday. She died on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from her room.

The deceased student was identified as Nivedita, a resident of Haldighati road in Jhalawar city, who was in the third year of her MBBS course in Vardhman Medical College in Kolkata.

Nivedita came to her home in Jhalawar earlier this month for Navratra and she allegedly attempted suicide by hanging on Sunday, SHO at Jhalawar city police station, Bhuri Singh said. She was rushed to Jhalawar medical college hospital after that, the SHO added.

Nivedita was put on a ventilator in critical condition, however she died on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Police lodged a case under Section 174 of CrPC (inquiry into unnatural deaths) for investigation, and handed over the body to family members after post-mortem, the SHO said. PTI COR SKY SKY