Rajasthan: 2 dead, 3 hurt as vehicles catch fire after collision

Jaipur, Mar 20 (PTI) Two people were charred to death after two vehicles caught fire following a collision in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Thursday, police said.

Three people got injured in the road accident, they said.

SHO Manish Dev said two vehicles collided near Agoria village and caught fire. Two people sitting in one car died while three people seated in the other vehicle got injured.

One of the deceased has been identified as Aditya (20) from Gujarat while efforts are on to identify the other person, he said.

According to preliminary investigation, the youths, who died in the accident, had come to Jaisalmer on a trip, the officer said.

Two of the injured have been referred to Barmer District Hospital in critical condition, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI AG NB NB