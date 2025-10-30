Rajasthan: 2 doctors booked on charges of rape, attempted religious conversion

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) Two doctors at a private hospital in Rajasthan's Salumbar district have been booked for allegedly raping a domestic help and coercing her to convert her religion, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, who was employed by one of the accused, Dr Amir Metin, she was allegedly forced to wear a burqa and convert to Islam.

She also alleged that Dr Metin and another doctor, Nitin Shah, threatened to disclose her personal photos and videos, which were in their possession.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Salumbar, Banwari Lal, said that a case was registered on Wednesday based on the woman's complaint.

"The woman alleged that despite approaching the hospital management for help, no action was taken. She also alleged that another doctor at the hospital was involved with Dr Amir," the officer said, adding the matter is under investigation. PTI SDA ARB ARB MPL MPL