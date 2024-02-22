Rajasthan: 2 found dead near brick kiln in Bundi, police suspect suffocation due to poisonous gas

Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 22 (PTI) Two youths were found dead near a brick kiln in Bundi district on Thursday morning with both suspected to have died of suffocation due to a "poisonous gas leak", police said.

The bodies of the two youths, both cousins, was found near a brick kiln at the the Saptika railway gate under the Talera police station area on Wednesday night, they said. The victims were identified as Hariom Meena (18) and Ramlaxman Meena (21).

According to police, the duo were guarding the family brick kiln where they fell asleep on a cot placed nearby. However, when both Hariom and Ramlaxman didn't return in the morning, their family members reached the kiln and found the two unconscious, they said.

Both were immediately rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared them dead, said Circle Inspector Rameshwar Choudhary.

Police said the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem reports are released.

The bodies have been handed over to the families and a case of suspected death under Section 174 of CrPC has been filed, the CI said.