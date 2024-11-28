Rajasthan: 2 held for throwing acid on narcotics dept officer

Jaipur, Nov 28 (PT) A woman and a man were detained for allegedly throwing acid on a narcotics department officer on Thursday in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, police said.

SP Pratapgarh Vineet Bansal said that the initial investigation revealed that the woman and the officer knew each other. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

He said that the woman and her companion stopped the Narcotics Department Sub-Inspector Harshvardhan's car near Bamotra. After talking for a while, the accused threw acid on him and fled, Bansal said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, he said.

The accused were detained and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI SDA HIG HIG