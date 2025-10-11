Rajasthan: 2 held with heroin worth Rs 7.5 crore

Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Rajasthan Police, in a joint operation, have arrested two men and seized 1.492 kg of heroin allegedly smuggled from Pakistan, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was conducted by Kesrisinghpur Police Station SHO Balwant Ram and his team near the railway crossing on Mirjewala Road on Friday evening.

The arrested accused have been identified as Karanjot Singh, 19, and Prabhdeep Singh, 19, both residents of Punjab, officials said.

According to a senior officer, the seized heroin is estimated to be worth around Rs 7.5 crore in the international market.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Kesrisinghpur police station.

Initial probe reveals that the heroin was received from two unidentified individuals near Kesrisinghpur bus stand and was intended to be delivered to a handler in Tarn Taran in Punjab, police said.

"Further investigation is underway to trace the supply network and identify others involved in the cross-border smuggling," the officer said.