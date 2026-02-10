Rajasthan: 2 Japanese nationals go missing in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Two Japanese tourists have gone missing from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.

Ashok Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Moti Lal Sharma said that a missing persons complaint was registered by the driver of a taxi that was hired by the tourists.

The two Japanese men came to Jaipur from New Delhi and stayed at a hotel on February 7, the officer said.

According to the SHO, the taxi driver took both to a restaurant in the Ashok Nagar area on the night of February 7, but they did not return.

"The driver waited for them till the morning of February 8, but they did not contact him. They also did not reach their hotel after which the driver approached the police and lodged a missing persons complaint on Monday," he said.

SHO Sharma said that CCTV footage of the area is being examined.