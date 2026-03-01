Rajasthan: 2 killed, 5 injured as car falls off bridge in Bhilwara

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed and five others injured after a car carrying a family lost control and fell off a bridge on National Highway-148 in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Vijay Nagar within the Gulabpura police station limits. The family was returning home in the Lamba Harisingh area of Tonk district from Chittorgarh.

According to police, the vehicle suddenly went out of control and fell off the bridge, killing Naurat, the driver, and a family member named Indira.

Five injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said. PTI SDA SMV ARI ARI