Rajasthan: 2 killed as car overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Express highway in Dausa

Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) Two men died while three others were injured when their car overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway in Dausa district on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as – Sonu (40) and Sharan Veer Singh (36), residents of Chandigarh and their bodies will be sent for post-mortem examination after their family arrives.

According to police, the accident occurred in the Rahuvas area when five people were travelling in a car from Punjab to Mumbai. The driver lost control of the car, and it overturned near Kuntalvas, the police said.

Among the three injured, one seriously injured person was referred to Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS), Jaipur, while the other two were discharged after first aid, they added.