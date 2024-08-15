Rajasthan: 2 killed in rain-related incidents, 8 rescued from strong water currents

Jaipur, Aug 15 (PTI) Two persons died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan on Thursday, while eight people, including three policemen, swept away by strong water currents were rescued from rain-affected areas in separate incidents.

In Jaipur, a youth drowned in a pond in the Brahmapuri area, Station House Officer (SHO) Ishwar Chandra Pareek said.

The incident occurred when Shahid (20) went to bathe with his friends in Hathni Kund, the SHO said.

Upon receiving the information, police and civil defence teams reached the spot and recovered the body from the pond after a rescue operation that lasted for about 30 minutes.

In a separate incident, a 56-year-old woman died due to lightning strike in the Mangaliyawas area of Ajmer on Thursday.

SHO Surendra Singh Rathore said Kamala Devi was working in the fields in Arjunpura Jagir village when lightning struck the area, leaving her dead.

In Bundi, a police jeep carrying three cops, including the SHO of Deikheda police station, was swept away by a strong current for a few metres in a flooded nullah (drain canal), officials said.

The policemen escaped narrowly without sustaining any injury, they added.

Ajit Singh, the Deikheda SHO who was in the jeep, said he along with two constables was going to a doctor regarding a police case when the vehicle was swept away by strong currents in rainwater.

He said he and both constables were safe.

Meanwhile, in the Raipur police station area of Beawar district, three people were swept away by strong water current. They were rescued by the police and SDRF team.

Similarly, two youths were swept away in a river in Pisangan area of Ajmer and were saved.

Heavy rains lashed few places in Jaipur, Dausa, Sikar, Nagaur and Jodhpur districts until Thursday evening.

Heavy rainfall activity in the state is likely to reduce from August 17, a meteorological department official said.

Moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in some parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jodhpur divisions on Friday, due to the circulation system still persisting over north-eastern part of the state, the official said.

Over the past 24 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday, Jaipur in eastern Rajasthan was the wettest in the state recording 150 mm rains, followed by 107 mm in Sanju (Nagaur) of western Rajasthan, weatrher data showed.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Thursday, Anta in Baran recorded 56 mm, followed by 32.2 mm in Alwar, 28 mm in Sikar, 20.6 mm in Jodhpur, 18 mm in Bhilwara and 12.5 mm in Karauli. Several other places recorded rainfall below 12 mm during this period.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at some places during this period, with heavy rain activities reducing in the state from Saturday, the official said.

A downpour in the state capital on Wednesday evening led to waterlogging and traffic snarls while other parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rains through the day.