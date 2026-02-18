Rajasthan: 2 killed, three injured as SUV overturns in Bhilwara

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Two persons died, and three others were injured after an SUV overturned in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victims were travelling from the Tonk district to attend a 'mayra' ceremony (pre-wedding ritual) when the accident occurred near the Rajyas area of the Phulia Kalan.

According to police, the driver lost control while trying to avoid three buffalo that had come onto the highway. The vehicle overturned, and the occupants were trapped inside.

Locals rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue those trapped, but were unsuccessful. A JCB machine was brought from a nearby field to break open the vehicle doors and pull the occupants out.

Two persons, identified as Kajod Singh (45) and Ajay Singh (42), died on the spot due to injuries to the head. Three injured Shankar Singh (45), Vijay Singh (35) and Phoolchand (40) were taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to Bhilwara as their condition was stated serious, police added.

Soon after the occupants were rescued, the vehicle caught fire and was gutted. PTI SDA OZ OZ