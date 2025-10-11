Rajasthan: 2 men from Punjab held with heroin worth Rs 7.5 crore

Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Two men from Punjab were arrested here with 1.492 kg of heroin, worth around Rs 7.5 crore, allegedly smuggled from Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made during a joint operation by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Rajasthan Police.

The operation, led by Kesrisinghpur Police Station SHO Balwant Ram, was carried out near the railway crossing on Mirjewala Road on Friday evening.

The arrested accused have been identified as Karanjot Singh, 19, and Prabhdeep Singh, 19, both residents of Punjab, officials said.

According to ANTF Inspector General Vikas Kumar, the seized heroin is estimated to be worth around Rs 7.5 crore in the international market.

"Initial probe revealed that the heroin was received from two unidentified individuals near Kesrisinghpur bus stand and was intended to be delivered to a handler in Tarn Taran in Punjab," Kumar said.

A case has been registered against the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kesrisinghpur Police Station, the officer said.

"Further investigation is underway to trace the supply network and identify others involved in the cross-border smuggling," he added.