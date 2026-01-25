Rajasthan: 2 men killed as scooter collides with camper in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Jan 25 (PTI) Two men were killed after the scooter they were travelling on collided with a Bolero Camper in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred in the Nachna police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Aslam, a resident of Phalodi, and Satish Kumar, a resident of Nachna. Both worked at a motorcycle showroom in Nachna, police said. The driver of the Bolero Camper fled after the collision. The police team arrived on the scene after receiving the information and initiated legal proceedings. A case has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the absconding driver, the police added.