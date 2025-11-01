Rajasthan: 2 students killed, 5 critically injured in school van-SUV collision

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 1 (PTI) Two girl students were killed on the spot while five others were critically injured when a private school van collided with an SUV near Itawa town, around 80 km from Kota, on Saturday morning, police said.

Itawa DSP Shivam Joshi said the accident took place at about 8 am when the school van, carrying between 10 to 12 students from Gaita village to a private school in Itawa, lost balance near the town and collided with an SUV going towards Bundi.

The collision was so severe that both vehicles overturned.

The police officer said the eyewitnesses reported that the school van lost its balance after a tyre burst.

The deceased girl students have been identified as 15-year-old Tanu Dhakad and 8-year-old Parul Arya. Tanu was a Class 10 student and Parul Class 4.

The police said that the five critically injured students were admitted to New Medical College Hospital in Kota.

The van driver and one person in the SUV also sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital in Itawa. However, the SUV driver fled from the scene after the accident.

Following the accident, local MLA Chetan Patel rushed to the hospital and took stock of the injured and consoled the families who lost their wards. PTI COR AMJ AMJ