Rajasthan: 2 women killed, one injured as unidentified vehicle hits scooter

Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Two women died while another was injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their scooter in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the Bhilwara-Ajmer National Highway near Sareri village in the Gulabpura area when the women were en route to the Tridev Mahadev temple near Kanwaliyas.

Police said Sita and Rekha (28), from Bhilwara, died in the accident. The bodies have been kept at the Rayla mortuary for postmortem.

The injured woman, Chanchal Nayak, was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara and later referred to MB Hospital in Udaipur due to her critical condition.

A case has been registered against the unidentified vehicle driver, and further investigation is going on, police added.