Rajasthan: 2-year-old boy among 3 killed as car overturns in Churu

Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) Three people including a 2-year-old boy, were killed when their car overturned after a tyre burst in the Churu district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.

The victims were identified as Satyavan (62), Naveen (50) and Priyansh, they said.

Police said that the car overturned after a tyre burst on the Taranagar-Rajgarh road, killing three people while five others, including two women, were injured.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Eight people travelling in the car were going to Jotaram temple from Haryana, police said.

A police officer said that the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for postmortem. A postmortem will be conducted when the family members arrive.