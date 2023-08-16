Rajasthan: 20-year-old killed as uncle hurls explosive in Churu

Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) A 20-year-old-youth was allegedly killed when his uncle hurled some explosive material containing pellets on him in Rajasthan's Churu district last night, police said on Wednesday.

The accused also received injuries in the incident that occurred in Ratan Nagar police station area, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajendra Burdak. He said that the accused Jhabar Singh, who hails from Hanumangarh district, is married to a woman belonging to Churu.

The woman was living separately for the last three years due to a dispute and Singh alleged that her parents had married her somewhere else.

On Tuesday evening, Singh went to the house of his in-laws with the explosive material which he had prepared himself and hurled it at the main gate.

When his brother-in-law's son Monu Singh (20) came outside on hearing the sound, Singh threw another set of the explosive material in which both of them received injuries from pellets.

The police official said that Monu Singh died on the spot while Jhabar Singh escaped in an injured state. He was later caught from an agricultural farm and admitted to a local hospital.

The police official further said that the nature of the explosive was not immediately clear and the matter is being further investigated. PTI SDA AS SKY SKY