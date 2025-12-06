Rajasthan: 20.8 kg opium, 8.38 quintal poppy husk seized; four arrested in two operations

Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has seized over 20.8 kg of opium and 8.38 quintal of poppy husk in two major operations in Sikar and Bikaner districts, respectively, officials said on Saturday.

ANTF Inspector General Vikas Kumar said 20.8 kg opium was seized from a vehicle near Reengus in Sikar district.

The ANTF team intercepted a car allegedly transporting opium from Assam to Rajasthan and arrested three persons -- Rakesh, Rajuram and Shankar -- in this connection.

According to the officer, the accused frequently switched the number plate on the vehicle, choosing between Assam and Gujarat registrations, to evade checks. The ANTF suspects both number plates are fake.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that key accused Rakesh had been drawn into drug trafficking due to financial distress at home, while another accused, Rajuram, worked as a ward assistant at AIIMS Jodhpur and had joined the racket for quick money, Kumar said.

The kingpin of the operation is suspected to be based in Jodhpur. His identity has not been disclosed due to ongoing investigation, the ANTF said.

In the second action, the ANTF seized 8.38 quintal of poppy husk from a truck in Bikaner. The truck driver, identified as Surendra Kumar, was arrested.

Kumar said the accused kept changing his route -- travelling from Jharkhand via Mathura, Gurugram, Neemrana and Sikar -- in a bid to mislead enforcement agencies. The ANTF tracked the vehicle through technical surveillance and intercepted it. PTI SDA ARB ARB