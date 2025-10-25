Rajasthan: 28 injured as truck rams into tractor-trolley in Ajmer

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) As many as 28 people were injured after a trcuk rammed into a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Bandanwara town when the group of passengers was en route to Ramdeva, and the truck rammed into their tractor-trolley.

All the injured were taken to the Bandanwara hospital. Four of them are in critical condition, the police said.

Many of the passengers seated in the trolley were women and children, they said, adding that panic spread at the site following the crash.

Four of the injured – two men and two children – were referred to the Ajmer hospital after being given first aid, while others are undergoing treatment locally, police added.