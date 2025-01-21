Rajasthan: 3 arrested after exchange of fire between police, illegal sand miners; constable injured

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A constable received bullet injury after police exchanged fire with people allegedly involved in illegal sand mining in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said Tuesday.

Advertisment

Police managed to nab three persons during a search operation that followed a police chase, in which the trio were shot in the leg, they said.

Police were chasing a tractor-trolley allegedly carrying illegally collected sand when a motorcycle rider who was escorting the vehicle shot at the police patrol car.

The incident happened in Rajakheda area of Dholpur where the Supreme Court has banned 'bajri' or illegal sand mining here due to the presence of Ghariyal sanctuary. Despite this, illegal bajri is transported from Rajakheda to Agra by "mafias", police said.

Advertisment

A police patrolling team received information about a tractor-trolley transporting illegal bajri through the area, Rajakhera SHO Ram Kishan said.

The patrol team chased the tractor, which was going from Rajakheda towards Agra road. A bike rider escorting the tractor fired at the police car and a constable sustained a bullet injury in the shoulder. Three accused were arrested later during a search operation, he said. PTI AG SKY SKY