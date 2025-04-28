Rajasthan: 3 arrested for objectionable posts on Pahalgam terrorist attack

Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Three people have been arrested in Barmer district for allegedly posting on social media objectionable comments related to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena said that in view of the Pahalgam massacre, the district police are keeping a strict vigil on social media handles.

He said that those who post online any kind of provocative contents or spread rumour are being closely monitored.

Meena said that so far three persons -- Jaswant Dabhi, Chandraprakash and Shakur Khan -- have been arrested for making wrong and provocative comments on social media regarding the terrorist attack.

Legal action has been taken against them, he said.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to the general public not to post any wrong or objectionable comments on social media regarding the Pahalgam attack.

Police have also warned of strict action against those who indulge in such activity. PTI AG KVK KVK