Rajasthan: 3 dead after car crashes into truck on Amritsar-Jamnagar NH

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Three persons on the way to a marriage ceremony died after their car rammed into a truck ahead of it when the latter applied brakes suddenly in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district, police said Monday.

The accident occurred on the Bharatmala Amritsar-Jamnagar National Highway near Nai Mandi of Gharsana late Sunday night.

Sub-Inspector Ram Singh Meena posted at Gharsana police station said the truck moving ahead of the car applied brakes suddenly due to which the car rammed into it and the three passengers died.

The deceased were identified as Ravinder Kumar, Subhash Kumar, and Ajay Kumar. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, he added. PTI AG SKY SKY