Rajasthan: 3 drug smugglers arrested in possession of herion worth Rs 22 cr

Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) Three alleged drug smugglers were arrested in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district in possession of over 5.10 kg heroin with an estimated value of Rs 22 crore in the international market, an official said.

According to the police, smuggler Saddam Hussain was intercepted by the Srikaranpur police and 4.80 kg heroin was allegedly recovered from him.

During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that he had brought the consignment after it was dropped by drone from Pakistan.

In another action at Sadar police station, two smugglers Puneet Beniwal and Balkar Singh were arrested and allegedly 330 gram heroin, provided by Hussain, was recovered from them.

"Three smugglers were arrested by the police teams in the district. A total of 5.10 kg heroin was recovered in the action. The estimated value of the heroin is Rs 22 crore," Sriganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav told PTI.

He said that the accused have been arrested and a case has been registered against them under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act and are being further interrogated.