Rajasthan: 3 held for issuing fake degrees and sports certificates

Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) on Friday arrested two university owners and a woman in connection with a case of issuing fake degrees and sports certificates.

Additional Director General of Police (ATS and SOG) VK Singh said three wanted accused, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with this case.

Six accused have already been arrested during investigation, police said.

The SOG on Friday arrested OPJS University owner Jogendra Singh (55), MK University, Patan (Gujarat) and Alwar's Sunrise University owner Jitendra Yadav (38) and former registrar and chairperson of OPJS University Sarita Kadavasara (50), the senior police official said in a statement.

Jitendra Yadav has worked as a registrar in OPJS University from 2015 to 2020. Along with this, he also runs Jeet Resort in Ratangarh, Churu, he added.

Singh said the accused issued hundreds of fake degrees in back date, issued B.Ed and B.P.Ed degrees before recognition, conducted courses without recognition and issued Agriculture degrees.

The arrested accused are being interrogated about other accused involved in the crime. The search for other wanted accused in the case is on, police said. PTI AG AS AS