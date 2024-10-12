Rajasthan: 3 killed as car overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and as many injured when their car overturned after hitting into a pit dug for maintenance on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, police said on Saturday.

The driver could not see the pit due to which the car overturned, they said.

The accident occurred near Bhedoli in Alwar district on Friday night when a family was on the way to offer prayers at the Balaji temple in Rajasthan from Haryana's Gurugram, said Sub-Inspector Premlata Verma.

The deceased were identified as Vidhyanand, Shubham and Sonika, police said.

The bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary for post-mortem after which they will be handed over to the family members, they said. PTI AG AS AS