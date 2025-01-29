Rajasthan: 3 killed, over 25 injured as bus carrying wedding party overturns

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) At least three people were killed and over 25 sustained injuries after a bus carrying a wedding party overturned in Banswara district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Barigama village in Kalinjara police station area when the bus, carrying a wedding procession from Sajjangarh to Bodigama, overturned at Ghatiya Amba valley.

Police said several passengers were trapped under the bus following the accident. Locals, along with police personnel, carried out rescue operations and pulled out the injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, where first aid was provided. Several of them were later referred to the Banswara district hospital, while the critically injured passengers were shifted to MG Hospital.

According to the police, three people were killed on the spot, and their bodies were shifted to the mortuary for postmortem. PTI SDA MPL MPL