Rajasthan: 3 killed, seven injured in road accident on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway

Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Three people died while six others were injured in a collision between a car and a truck on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway-48 on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in Kotputli town of Kotputli-Behror district when the car passengers were en route to Khatu Shyam Temple from Delhi, they said.

Upon receiving information from locals, a police team from Paniyala reached the spot and took the injured to the Government BDM District Hospital from where four people, in critical condition, were referred to Jaipur, a police officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Burdak said a total of seven people were in the car and two were in the truck.

The three people killed in the accident have been identified as -- Rekha Singh, Parth and Kamera -- from Meerut, he said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment in Jaipur.