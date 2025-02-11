Rajasthan: 3 of family killed after car collides with truck in Churu

Jaipur: Three members of a family were killed after their car collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Churu, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night on the Ratangarh-Sardarshahar Mega Highway near Ladhasar village. The collision was so severe that the car had to be cut to bring out the bodies, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Soni (50), who worked as an accountant in the Ratangarh municipality, and his cousin brothers Pankaj Soni (32) and Dimple Soni (35).

The trio was returning to Sardar Shahar after attending a ring ceremony in Ratangarh, head constable Sukhbir Singh said.

The accident caused a long traffic jam in the area as the truck overturned on the road after the collision, Singh said.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members after autopsy, he added.