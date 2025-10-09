Rajasthan: 3 of family killed as pick-up truck mows down motorcycle in Dausa

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) A couple and their four-year-old niece died after a pickup truck ran over their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday, police said.

Their three-year-old son was severely injured in the accident, they said.

The accident occurred on the Dausa-Lalsar Road of Sadar area when the pick-up truck mowed down the motorcycle and then overturned, police added.

Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Hanuman Sahai said Mahendra Yogi (35), his wife Narangi Devi (33), and their niece Varsha, from Gothda village died in the accident, while the couple's son Yash was injured and taken to the district hospital.

Angered by the incident, villagers blocked the road for nearly an hour, demanding strict action against speeding and unregulated heavy vehicles on the route.

The police later cleared the blockade after assuring residents of appropriate action.