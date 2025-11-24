Rajasthan: 3 posing as cops to impress relatives at wedding arrested

Kota (Rajasthan) Nov 24 (PTI) Three people were allegedly arrested in Jhalawar, Rajasthan for allegedly posing as policemen to impress family members at a wedding, officials said on Monday.

They were caught moving in a private car with red and blue beacons, claiming to be the traffic in-charge and staff of Madhya Pradesh Police in the Bhawanimandi police station area.

SP Amit Kumar said a police team was patrolling at Jaipuriya Mill when they stopped a white car with what appeared to be police beacons.

The car driver, Ravi, claimed to be the traffic-in-charge of MP Police and said his companions, Abhishek and Sunil, were police staff.

Police found it suspicious and asked them to show their department ID cards and permit for police beacons. When they couldn't, police started pressing them for answers, making them nervous, the SP added.

This is when Ravi allegedly said that he had installed the police beacons on the car and claimed to be a police officer to impress relatives at a wedding.

Police registered a case against the three men -- Ravi Bairwa (37) from Ujjain, MP; Abhishek Bairwa (22) from New Delhi and Sunil Tomar (36) from Ujjain, MP under relevant sections and arrested them.

Police also seized the car they were using to pose as from their possession.