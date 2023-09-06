Rajasthan: 3 PWD officers arrested for graft in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) Three PWD officers were arrested here on Wednesday during a bribe transaction of Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), chief engineer (building) Subodh Kumar Malik demanded the money from executive engineer Jitendra Kumar Jain in lieu of not taking action on a departmental notice served to him. The bribe was sought through assistant engineer Anant Kumar Gupta.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the ACB raided Malik's house and arrested the trio, ADG Hemant Priyadarshi said.

The accused were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the matter is being investigated further, he said. PTI SDA MNK RHL