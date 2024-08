Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Three teenagers drowned in a pond at Badhli village here on Sunday while taking a bath, police said.

Two bodies have been recovered and a search in on for the third, they said.

Chaksu Station House Officer Kailash Dan said Kanaram Jat (17), Ravi Gurjar (16) and Laxman Gurjar (16) drowned in the pond.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.