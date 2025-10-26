Rajasthan: 3-year-old boy falls into water tank, disabled cousin tries to rescue him; both drown

Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) A three-year-old boy and his eight-year-old cousin sister drowned after falling into a water tank while playing near their home in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Juna Lakhwara village under the Chauhatan police station area.

Chhagan (3) was playing near the tank with his cousin Pooja (8) when the accident occurred. Chhagan's mother had been drawing water for livestock and accidentally left the tank lid open while she became occupied with feeding the animals.

While they were playing, Chhagan fell into the tank. Pooja, who was deaf and mute, could not call for help but jumped in to rescue him. Tragically, both children drowned.

A few minutes later, when Chhagan's mother returned, she noticed her son's body floating in the tank and immediately raised an alarm. Villagers rushed to assist and retrieved both children, who were taken to the Chauhatan hospital, where doctors declared them dead. PTI SDA MPL MPL MPL