Rajasthan: 3-year-old male leopard killed after being hit by vehicle in Ajmer

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) A three-year-old male leopard died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Saturday on the Pushkar Ajmer road in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, official said.

Deputy Forest Conservator of Ajmer Range Virendra Singh said upon receiving information a team from the forest department reached the spot.

He said after completing all the necessary procedures in the presence of the administration and police in the regional forest department office of Pushkar, the leopard was cremated according to the rules after post-mortem.

The incident occurred in front of Hotel Ananta located on Pushkar-Ajmer road, when an unidentified vehicle hit the leopard leading to its death, the deputy forest conservator added.

Prima facie the case appears to be a case of death due to vehicle collision, he added.

During the postmortem, three ribs of the leopard were found broken. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for detailed investigation, he said. PTI AG OZ OZ