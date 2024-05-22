Rajasthan: 3-year-old raped, murdered, dumped in river in Dholpur; minor kin main suspects

Dholpur, May 22 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and dumped in Chambal river here in Rajasthan, with her close relatives, including two minors, suspected to be the culprits, police said on Wednesday.

Dholpur Superintendent of Police Sumeet Meharda said the they received information on Tuesday morning that a family had immersed the dead body of a girl in Chambal river in suspicious circumstances the previous night.

Acting on the information, the police arranged to recover the dead body and sent it to postmortem.

Post-mortem report, which arrived on Wednesday, revealed sexual assault on the girl. The girl was allegedly hit by a brick, that caused her death, according to the report.

Based on the report, her family member were questioned and it is now suspected that the girl was gang-raped and murdered.

The SP said that two minor boys, who are close relatives of the girl, have been detained and are being questioned. However, he refused to disclose their relationship.

An FIR has been registered by the mother of the girl and further investigation into the matter is going on, the SP said. PTI COR SDA SKY SKY