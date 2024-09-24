Rajasthan: 35 cattle rescued from truck, 1 held

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday rescued 35 cattle being illegally transported in a truck in Pratapgarh district and arrested a man, officials said.

A dead bull was found inside the truck, they said.

Acting Superintendent of Police Banwari Lal Meena said the truck being driven at a high speed was signalled to stop near Choti Sadri area. Upon checking, 36 bulls were found inside and one of them was dead, he added.

The three occupants tried to flee but one of them -- Bablu Multani -- was caught. Multani revealed the identity of his associates as Mubarak and Arpu Jangu.

The bulls were shifted to a gaushala and efforts are being made to arrest the absconding duo.