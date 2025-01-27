Rajasthan: 35-year-old man stabbed to death in Dausa

Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) A 35-year old man was stabbed to death in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred late Sunday in Satkar colony when Rahul Meena and his associate killed Vindo Baira at his residence, officials said.

Baira was having a monetary dispute with Meena, the police said.

According to police the victim and the accused had an altercation earlier following which Meena along with his associate went to Baira's house and stabbed him to death.

Advertisment

Upon hearing Baira's cries, neighbours rushed to rescue him and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to excessive bleeding, a police officer said.

The officer said that the accused managed to escape from the spot and efforts are underway to nab him. PTI SDA OZ OZ