Rajasthan: 4 arrested for peacock poaching in Pali

Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Four men were arrested on charges of peacock poaching after forest department teams recovered the body of the bird and hunting materials inside their car in Rajasthan’s Pali, officials said on Wednesday.

During night patrol in the Kumbhalgarh range on Tuesday, the forest department teams intercepted a car around 9 pm. Upon checking the vehicle, a peacock carcass, gunpowder, small and large lead pellets, and four knives were found inside the vehicle, they said.

The accused were identified as Sujal Valmiki, Lucky, Bunty and Govind Solanki. All four were produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody, officials added. PTI SDA OZ OZ