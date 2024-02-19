Rajasthan: 4 cops suspended for not acting against sale of 'beef'

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Four policemen were suspended and other personnel at a police station in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district shifted to the police lines for not taking action against people allegedly selling meat suspected to be beef, officials said on Monday.

The action was taken after some people were caught while allegedly selling suspected beef in the open in a deserted place in the district, they said.

After getting information of cow slaughter and selling of beef in the open, several police teams conducted raids in the area and caught some suspects.

Police also shifted around a dozen cows wandering in the area to a cow shelter and demolished several huts to remove encroachments from government land.

Jaipur Inspector General of Police (IGP) Umesh Dutta said that various teams were formed for combing operations in four districts of the range.

Following information of cow slaughter and beef selling in Kishangarh Bas area, police detained several people and recovered fresh meat which was sent for testing, he said.

"We have recovered some substance which is being scientifically checked. Some suspects have been detained and are being questioned," Dutta said.

The IGP said that four policemen of Kishangarh Bas police station who were in charge of beats, in which the substance was found and suspects were caught, have been suspended while the remaining staff were shifted to the police lines.

Sources said that an assistant sub-inspector, a head constable and two constables have been suspended while others, including the SHO, were removed from the police station and sent to the police lines.

The police station had 38 policemen.

The IGP said that an inquiry has also been ordered against the policemen for not taking action on the complaints regarding 'beef' selling.

The inquiry will be conducted by an additional superintendent of police rank official from outside the district, he added.

Another official said that a case under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act was registered against 22 people.

The area where the search operation was started is near the Haryana border and is infamous for cow smuggling, police said.

The police teams conducted raids in the villages and in the open area on the outskirts where alleged beef was being sold in the open, they said. PTI SDA KVK KVK