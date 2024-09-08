Rajasthan: 4 girls feared drowned in Parbati river

Dholpur, Sep 8 (PTI) Four girls are feared drowned in Parbati river here after they got swept away by the strong current of water while bathing on Sunday, police said.

The search for Mohini (14), Priya (12), Anjali (14) and Tanu (10) is underway, they said.

According to the police, five girls were bathing on the bridge of the river in Bothpura village when two of them started drowning in deep water. Two others jumped into the water to save them but all four got swept away due to strong current.

Police and SDRF team are searching for the girls along with the locals.