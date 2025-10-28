Rajasthan: 4-year-old boy killed after being mowed down by school bus

Udaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) A four-year-old boy died after being run over by his school bus here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred in Namli village of the Jhadol area when Chitraraj was returning home from school. As he stepped off the bus, the driver allegedly accelerated without checking, causing the boy to fall and come under the rear wheel, they said.

Locals took him to the sub-district hospital in Jhadol, where doctors declared him dead, police added.

A case was registered based on a complaint by the child's father, Vikram Singh, and the driver has been taken into custody.

Family members alleged that the child did not receive proper treatment at the local hospital due to a lack of adequate medical facilities.