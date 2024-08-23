Rajasthan: 4-year-old raped by relative; held

Jaipur, Aug 23 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on late Wednesday, when the girl's mother had gone out for some work in the evening, they said.

According to police, when her mother returned around 9 pm, she found the girl injured and crying inside the house. The girl was admitted to a hospital in Suratgarh.

The victim's mother told the police that the accused was their relative and lived in the same neighbourhood, they said.

The 35-year-old accused was arrested on Thursday night and further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SDA OZ OZ