Rajasthan: 4-yr-old missing child, boy abducted 10 yrs ago rescued from gang; 5 held

Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) Two children, including a four year old boy, who were allegedly abducted from Kota railway station, have been rescued from Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Five persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case, they added.

According to the police, the four-year-old boy was abducted from Kota on the night of May 5 by a gang of Haryana and taken to Bhopal.

The government railway police (GRP) recovered the children after they were brought to Jaipur by the accused, they said.

Advertisment

Additional Director General (GRP) Anil Paliwal said that another boy, aged around 15 years, abducted ten years ago has also been recovered from the same gang. The accused were using the children for stunt performances and begging.

Paliwal said that the four-year-old boy was kidnapped from the Kota railway station by unidentified persons when his father went to buy a ticket, leaving him alone. The father-son duo were scheduled to travel to Uttar Pradesh.

When the boy's father returned after five minutes, he could not fin him and immediately reported the matter to GRP, following which CCTV footage was examined.

Advertisment

Paliwal said that a detailed investigation was done and it was found that the accused were headed to Bhopal by road. Following this, the police scanned footage of 470 CCTV cameras on the Kota-Bhopal route.

"The teams got certain leads and connecting them, they reached Jaipur where an intense search operation was conducted at multiple places on Tuesday night. During the search operation, the four-year-old boy and another minor who was abducted ten years ago were rescued," he said.

Five accused identified as Mukesh Madari, Karan, Arjun, Rajjo and Prem have been arrested in the case, the officer added. PTI SDA RPA