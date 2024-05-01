Rajasthan: 44 health department employees issued show-cause notices for remaining absent

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) The Medical and Health Department of Rajasthan has issued show-cause notices to 44 staff members who were found absent without prior information during a surprise inspection of various offices of the Jaipur zone on Wednesday.

Director of Public Health Department, Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said in a statement that during a surprise inspection in three offices of the Jaipur zone, instructions were given to issue show-cause notices to 44 staff members who remained absent without notice.

He said that disciplinary action will be taken against those employees who do not come to office on time and remain absent without notice.

While reviewing the seasonal diseases, Dr Mathur asked the joint director and chief medical and health officers to take all necessary steps for the effective prevention of seasonal diseases and to make the general public aware of the prevention of heatwave and seasonal diseases in view of the summer season. PTI AG MNK MNK