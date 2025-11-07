Rajasthan: 4.6 kg MDMA worth crores seized in Chittorgarh, one held

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Police in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district seized 4.6 kg of MDMA powder worth several crores of rupees in the international market, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Tripathi said that a police team searched a car coming from Neemuch and discovered four plastic packets containing white MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) powder.

The car driver, identified as Ankit Singh Sisodia (30), a resident of Anand Vihar in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested, and the narcotic substance was confiscated, according to the SP.

The officer further explained that MDMA is a synthetic party drug popular among youth, with one gram selling for thousands of rupees in the illegal market. PTI SDA SMV SMV MPL MPL