Rajasthan: 5 cops suspended for failing to act against illegal sand mining

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Five police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, have been suspended for negligence of duty despite instructions to act strictly against illegal sand mining and transportation in Tonk, officials said on Tuesday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Prahlad Narayan and constable Sabulal, posted at Sop police station, and Head Constable Satyaprakash, constables Rajendra and Omprakash Yadav from Aligarh police station, were suspended on Monday night.

Tonk SP Rajesh Kumar Meena said the action was taken due to their failure to effectively enforce measures against illegal gravel (bajri) transportation and laxity in performing assigned duties.

"They did not perform their duties with the required strictness. There was negligence in enforcement, which led to their suspension," Meena told PTI.

The action followed a complaint in which a video showed a tractor-trolley loaded with gravel passing unchecked outside the Sop police station on January 10. The video was given to the SP by locals.

Constable Omprakash Yadav had earlier been suspended twice during the COVID-19 period, once from Aligarh and once from Banetha police station, and had also faced allegations of nexus with the sand mafia, SP Meena said.