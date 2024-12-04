Rajasthan: 5 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Churu

Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Five people were killed and two others were injured in a collision between a car and a truck on Wednesday in the Churu district of Rajasthan, police said.

The accident occurred near Sardarshahar on Churu-Hanumangarh mega highway in the wee hours on Wednesday when the SUV was on its way to Hanumangarh from Sardarshahar, police added.

The victims got stuck in the car after a truck rammed into it and the bodies were extracted using a crane.

The deceased were identified as Kamlesh (26), Rakesh (25), Pavan (33) Dhanraj (SUV occupants) and the truck driver, Nandlal, they said.

Two injured are being treated at the district hospital of Churu. Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SDA HIG